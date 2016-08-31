Supply chain giant snaps up warehouse for sports brand

Almost 200 jobs are to be created at a £500m development after supply chain firm Ceva Logistics signed a deal for a new warehouse for a major sports brand.

Construction work has begun on the 215,800 sq ft building at iPort in Doncaster and is due to be completed in February next year.

It will include 205,800 sq ft of warehouse space and 10,000 sq ft of offices, creating 175 jobs at the site, excluding drivers.

The latest letting follows a deal with Amazon for a 1.3m sq ft warehouse on the site, creating 500 new permanent full-time jobs when it opens in summer 2017.

Michael Hughes, chief executive of Verdion, which is developing iPort, said: “This deal follows swiftly on the heels of the double, 1.315m sq ft letting to a global retailer. iPort is continuing to attract high-profile occupiers with great covenants and we have strong interest in the rest of the scheme.”

Verdion is developing the iPort logistics hub on a 337 acre site in Rossington.

The site is linked to junction 3 of the M18 via the Great Yorkshire Way which opened earlier this year.

Andrew Gent, from letting agent Gent Visick, said: “This is an incredibly positive story. Two million sq ft of space at iPort, which was in negotiations pre-Brexit, has completed since, which reflects the quality of the scheme.

“We also have another four million sq ft still to do.”