Support for military children stepped up over mental health fears

SUPPORT IS being improved for children of military families who suffer mental health difficulties because they often have to move location.

There are 3,000 children of military families in North Yorkshire and there are concerns more need to be done to cater for their emotional wellbeing.

This term 24 primary, secondary and local authority staff in North Yorkshire have been trained as ‘emotional health first aiders’ to support children at risk of mental health difficulties as a result of high levels of armed forces mobility.

Many service personnel are on the move through to 2017 as armed forces return to the UK due to the drawdown of service in Germany.

As part of the Army ‘re-basing’ plan, the Light Dragoons regiment has been moved from Norfolk to Catterick and this year the 6 Regiment Royal Logistics Corps moved from Gutesloh in Germany to Dishforth.

North Yorkshire County Council has expanded several of the county’s primary schools. Dishforth Airfield Primary School has tripled in size and a number of primaries in Catterick, which continues to be developed as Europe’s largest super garrison.

North Yorkshire County Council Chairwoman Coun Val Arnold said: “North Yorkshire has a track record which is nationally recognised in supporting Service children and their families to access the highest standards of education. We continue to develop the support we give to Service children and also to acknowledge the great contribution they make to their schools and communities.”