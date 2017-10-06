Suspected knifeman sought for string of Bradford robberies

Have your say

Police are seeking this man, pictured above, in connection with three knife point robberies in Bradford.

In all three robberies, a man with a knife demanded for cash at business premises and detectives believe the are linked.

A total of around £200 was taken from the premises in Bingley Road, North Parade and Leeds Road between Saturday and Monday.

No one was hurt in the incidents.

The man police wish to speak to is described as slim, around 5ft 3ins with short, dark, “untidy” hair.

He spoke with a local accent.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170453328.