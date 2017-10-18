Taco Bell has 'no official plans' to open branch in Doncaster

Fast food giant Taco Bell has revealed it has 'no official plans' to open a restaurant in Doncaster - months after it was revealed the popular chain was coming to town.

The Mexican themed restaurant was one of a trio of big name brands revealed several months ago to be opening branches at Lakeside next year.

But now Taco Bell has said there are 'no official plans' to open a branch on the so-called Herten Triangle area at the leisure park.

In March, Business Doncaster revealed that Taco Bell, Dunkin' Donuts and Burger King all had units under offer at the planned development at Doncaster Lakeside.

But Taco Bell took to Twitter earlier this week to say there "no official plans."

In response to Twitter user Mike Winter, who asked if the firm was opening a new branch in Doncaster, the chain, which has 18 stores across the UK replied: "No official plans but any news will be announced on our FB (Facebook) page!"

In response to another query, the chain responded: "We're always looking to open more stores so keep your eyes peeled on our page for official information!"

Earlier this year, it was announced that construction work was set to get underway by the end of this year - but the site is still derelict and work has yet to get started.

In March, it was announced the restaurants would be open by 2018.

About 200 jobs could be created by the £6 million development as a whole, Doncaster Council estimates.

The derelict land between Asda and the Vue cinema has lain empty since the 1980s and the new outlets will include shops. restaurants and a pub.

The nearest Taco Bell branch to Doncaster is currently at Manvers, near Wath, with other branches in Sheffield and Meadowhall.