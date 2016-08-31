Taste Awards 2016: Judges sample finest food and drink in Yorkshire

Four days of intense judging is underway in Harrogate to pick the winners of the 2016 Taste Awards.

The Yorkshire Post and Deliciouslyorkshire awards are a showcase for the very best of the region’s food and drink, and they culminate in a grand awards night at the Pavilions of Harrogate on Wednesday, October 12.

Judges (L-R) Helen Miles from Deliciouslyorkshire and Alan Jackson and Lisa Nesden from Asda run the rule over some of the entries ahead of the October awards ceremony.

A high-profile panel of judges - consisting of top local chefs, supermarket buyers and industry experts - are getting down to the business of sipping, nibbling and gulping every one of the entries across 22 categories to pick out the worthy winners.

The popularity of the awards meant four days has been reserved for the decision-making process for the first time.

Among the judges this year is Radio 2’s resident foodie Nigel Barden and Yorkshire’s own award-winning consultant chef Stephanie Moon.

The Yorkshire Post’s associate features editor Catherine Scott helped judge some of the entries too and after a hard days’ deliberations she said: “The standard of produce entered for the Taste Awards has been exceptionally high and has made our job as judges very difficult. The variety and quality of goods from across the county shows just how exceptional our produce is from wine, gin and beer to cheese, pies and confectionary.”

The winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony next month which will be hosted by Mr Barden and Deliciouslyorkshire chairman Judy Bell.