Taste Awards: Get ready for annual celebration of Yorkshire’s best food

Time to dust of that tux and polish those party shoes for this year’s Deliciouslyorkhire and Yorkshire Post Taste Awards ceremony 2016.

A celebration of all things food and drink in Yorkshire, the awards have been months in preparation with a record number of entries, new categories added and what promises to be a fantastic evening on Wednesday 2nd November when this year’s winners will be announced.

Taking place once again at the Pavilions of Harrogate, the black tie event which is sponsored by ASDA, will start with a drinks reception of Yorkshire cocktails before the 300 guests from all corners of the county will sit down to a sumptuous three course meal, specially designed for the event and using a number of the shortlisted products.

The Awards themselves will commence after dinner with BBC Radio 2’s resident foodie and host for the evening Nigel Barden (who also took part in this year’s judging) taking to the stage. Some 25 awards will be given out celebrating everything from the hotly contested Best Yorkshire Pork and Best Yorkshire Breakfast to this year’s newest category Best Yorkshire Wine.

“It’s set to be another fantastic evening celebrating Yorkshire food and drink”, comments Judy Bell, Chairman of Deliciouslyorkshire and founder of Shepherds Purse Cheeses.

“The last 12 months have been fantastic for Deliciouslyorkshire with lots of new members coming on board and some great member events taking place. The awards ceremony really is our flag ship event though and a great way of celebrating what these innovative businesses have achieved over the last year. We really hope that as many Yorkshire companies and food enthusiasts as possible can attend the evening and get involved with the celebrations.”

Tickets for the event cost £55 per person (including a drinks reception and three course dinner) and are available now at www.deliciouslyorkshire.co.uk