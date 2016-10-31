Tattoo tasty - dedicated diner gets inked in honour of his favourite Leeds restaurant

Tat’s dedication –a devoted diner has had the name of his favourite Leeds restaurant tattooed on his arm.

Tony Virr loves Huckleberry’s American Diner in Yeadon so much he had the logo permanently inked onto his left arm.

The 44-year-old even had his wedding reception with 80 friends and family members at the York branch of the diner in January 2015 after marrying his wife, Jackie.

Harrogate man Tony, who has a degree in medical engineering and works as a government department IT consultant, said: “I love Huckleberry’s and I love tattoos so decided to combine the two. I’m hoping this might spur me on to complete one of the eating challenges that I have failed miserably at so many times.

“As I also got married at Huckleberry’s it’s a very important place to me. My wife and I had a very special day there and the staff and the food all helped to create the perfect day for us.

“The pain of having the tattoo done was worth it as it really does mean so much to me.”

Huckleberry’s CEO - chief eating officer - Adam Moran from Leeds has awarded Tony with free food for life and said: “We couldn’t believe it when we heard of Tony’s tattoo. We knew he was a big fan after he booked his wedding with us but this takes it to a whole new level.”