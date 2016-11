A man suffering from serious head injuries was found by a taxi driver in Bradford.

Police said the driver found the 25-year-old on Midland Road, at around 2.45am on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital, where doctors alerted police to his condition.

The man has now been released from hospital following treatment and officers are investigating how he came to be injured.

Enquiries are continuing but anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.