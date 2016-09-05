Team GB triathlete Mark Buckingham helps Leeds locals to give it a ‘tri’

GB triathlete Mark Buckingham helped a group of beginners to give it a ‘tri’ at an open water swim session in Roundhay Park, Leeds.

Mark, who is a training partner of the city’s own Brownlee brothers, was supporting the session as part of Tri Something New, a scheme to encourage locals to get into triathlon. So far this summer, some 764 Leeds locals have taken part in triathlon for the first time.

At the session, some 20 beginners were given expert coaching on how to put on a wetsuit, how to enter open water and how to stay calm and swim confidently. This session along with others in different venues has been hosted to prepare participants for the GO TRI Festival, a beginner’s triathlon event, which takes place in Roundhay Park on Sunday. Visit www.leeds.gov.uk/triathlon for more information.