Tears of joy for Apprentice contestant Joanna Jarjue

Apprentice contestant Joanna Jarjue broke down in tears after winning the task during this week's show and avoiding being fired.

The Lupset lass, who was made a team leader for the task, was unable to hide her emotions during the finale of the latest episode.

The teams were asked to buy up a list of items at the lowest possible price from around London, including Jewish food, a football scarf and an embroided handkerchief.

Joanna was ordered to be team leader by Lord Alan Sugar after last week he labelled her 'argumentative' and 'difficult' for blaming everyone else for failures.

And despite an argument breaking out between Joanna and teammate Jade English within minutes of this week's show starting, and before the task had even started, they were still able to outsell the boys' team.

When Lord Sugar declared her team the winners, Joanna was unable to hold back her tears.

She later said: "I feel amazing, I feel like my emotions have skyrocketed.

"There's an element of relief and now I can justify some of the things I have done in the past."

The former Pontefract New College student has now been on the winning side four out of the last five weeks.

Next week the teams will be asked to organise tours of the picturesque Belgian town of Bruges.