Tech entrepreneur aims to create UK’s top brand in digital loyalty

An ambitious technology entrepreneur is looking to establish his business as a household name in digital loyalty.

Achille Traore, founder of Top Screen Media, says there are no major players in the UK offering a digital loyalty platform for merchants to reward customers.

Mr Traore, who is based at the Leeds Digital Hub, launched Perks Loyalty a year ago. He has been recognised nationally in the Shift 100, a list of top 100 retail technology entrepreneurs to look out for, thanks to the app.

“It’s really nice to be selected as one of the top 100 retail technology entrepreneurs in the country,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

The entrepreneur added that being selected in the Shift 100 proved that the company was “on the right track”.

“We are on the list of Full Throttle, which means that we are a business with significant traction,” he said.

Looking ahead to 2017, Mr Traore is looking to attract investment into the business. He said: “We’ve set the foundations, now we are going to raise funds early next year to take the business to full potential.

“I believe that we have the perfect opportunity to really become a household name in digital loyalty. The most amazing thing is that there are no major players in the UK. We want to be that player.

“Shift 100 recognises us as one of the pioneers in digital loyalty here in the UK. We will now capitalise on this momentum to really become the biggest digital loyalty player.”

In October, Top Screen Media launched Swoosch, a crowdfunding platform for social events.

Mr Traore said the platform was “doing pretty well”.

He added: “We’ve got about 500 users already and that’s without much marketing. It’s growing at a steady rate.”

Mr Traore says that the company has identified the travel industry as a growth market and will be introducing Swoosch to travel companies.

Top Screen Media was founded in 2009. Mr Traore has a team of five full-time staff members and said he is looking to add more in the coming year.