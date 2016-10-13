Teen flasher made ‘indecent proposal’ to woman in Bridlington street

Police are hunting a teenager who explosed himself and made an indecent proposition to a woman in a Bridlington street.

The 33-year-old victim was walking along Marton Avenue at around 2.30pm on Tuesday when she was tapped on the shoulder by the boy.

When she challenged him, he ran off in the direction of Marton Road.

Humberside Police today said the victim estimated that the boy was between 13 and 15 years old.

The suspect was described as being white, around 5ft, and of medium build, with brown curly hair.

He had an English accent and wore a grey hooded top and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 2220970.