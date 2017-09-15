Teen locked up for 10 years for stabbing schoolboy love rival to death in Leeds street

A teenager who stabbed his schoolboy love rival to death in the street has been locked up for ten years.

A judge who sentenced the 17-old over the death of Irfan Wahid described the killing as a "classic and tragic example" of the dangers of young people carrying knives.

Irfan died from a single stab wound during a fight at a bus stop on Harehills Lane, Leeds, on February 10 this year.

A jury heard Irfan and his killer had fought over the affections of a schoolgirl they both had feelings for.

The defendant, who cannot be named, had begun carrying a knife with him in his bag in the weeks before the incident.

Jurors heard Irfan got off his school bus and attacked his rival after seeing him with the girl.

The defendant then took a kitchen knife from his bag and stabbed Irfan once to the chest.

The incident happened as Harehills Lane was busy with shoppers, parents collecting children from school and teenagers making their way home.

A jury found the defendant not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter after a trial last month.

He was sentenced to ten years detention.

Judge Geoffrey Marson, QC, said: "You were not carrying it (the knife) as part of gang culture.

"You knew the dangers of carrying a knife and the potential fatal consequences which can follow if produced during the course of a confrontation.

"Had you not been carrying it, this would have been a fist fight and, although unpleasant would likely have resulted in little injury to anyone.

"The carrying of knives by youths is a serious problem for the public and the courts.

"All too frequently it results in serious injury or death, even if unintended."

The court heard the defendant had written a letter to the judge expressing his remorse.

It read: "I would like you to know that I understand and accept that I need to be punished for my actions.

"A young man who had his life ahead of him has lost his life because of me.

"I made the worst decision ever to take a knife. I wish I had never taken it - this would never have happened.

"I am so sorry for what happened. This cannot change anything but I just wanted to show my remorse."

During the hearing prosecutor Kama Melly, QC, read victim impact statements on behalf of Irfan's parents, family members and friends.

They described the Carr Manor Community School pupil as popular, caring and loving towards his family.

Irfan was a keen sportsman and was studying hard for his GCSE exams at the time of his death.

Ifran's grandfather's statement read: "He (the defendant) showed a flagrant disregard for human life.

"Whatever sentence he is handed, it will not bring Irfan back to us.

"It will not come close to compensating for a life of pain.

"Whatever the outcome, Irfan and my family have been dealt the harshest sentence of all."