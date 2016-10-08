Teenage boy critically ill in hospital after hit-and-run smash in East Yorkshire

A teenager was fighting for his life today after a hit-and-run road collision in East Yorkshire.

The 16-year-old was riding a black bicycle on Brantingham Road in the village of Elloughton, near Hull, when he was struck by an unknown vehicle at about 11.15pm yesterday.

Its driver failed to stop at the scene and the boy – who is from Elloughton – was found lying in the road by a member of the public.

He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with what police today said were “life threatening” injuries.

The crash happened on a stretch of Brantingham Road about 200 metres east of Outgang Road.

Humberside Police’s Sgt Claire Hall said: “At this stage we have little detail about the vehicle involved however we do believe it will have sustained some damage, possibly some dents or some smashed glass.

“I am appealing to the driver of the vehicle to come forward, or anyone who has information about the collision or the vehicle or driver involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Humberside force on its 101 phone number, quoting log reference 719 of October 7.