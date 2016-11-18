Teenage boy denies planning to carry out terror offences by making pipe bomb

court: A teenage boy has denied planning to carry out terror offences by making a pipe bomb.

A teenage boy has denied planning to carry out terror offences by making a pipe bomb.

The 17-year-old, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, is charged with the preparation of terrorist acts.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared by video link at Leeds Crown Court.

The teenager, who cannot be named, spoke only to confirm his name and plead not guilty. His trial will be in January.