Teenage boy fighting for life after falling through a roof in Sheffield

A 17-year-old is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after falling through the roof of a disused building.

The boy fell through the roof of a building on Earl Street, in the city centre, early yesterday evening.

South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers attended an incident at 7.30pm,on June 23, at Earl Street in Sheffield, where it is believed a 17-year-old youth had fallen through the roof of a disused industrial premise.

"The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance with life threatening injuries and is in a stable condition.

"Police are not treating the incident as suspicious at this time."