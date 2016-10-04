Teenage driver dead after wall collision in West Yorkshire village

An 18-year-old motorist has died following a collision with a wall in the West Yorkshire village of Greetland.

The collision, involving a black Renault Clio, occurred as the vehicle was driven along Saddleworth Road towards West Vale, close to the junction with Ellistone Lane just after 10pm on Thursday, September 29.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was treated by paramedics and taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he died on Saturday morning - October 1.

Two male passengers aged 20 and 17 suffered slight injuries.

Sergeant Carl Quinn of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team appealed for witnesses to the collision to contact the force.

He said: “Whilst late in the evening, Saddleworth Road is one that is generally busy and I am certain there will have been people around who may have seen the vehicle prior to the incident, or who may have witnessed the collision itself and I would ask that they come forward with any information.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of what took place.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101, quoting 13160423282.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on police bail.