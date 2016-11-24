Teenage girl dies in car crash

A teenager has died in a car crash which happened last night.

The 17 year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and three other teenagers - two males aged 19 and a 17 year old female - were taken to Hull Royal Infirmary suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Humberside Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened at around 9pm on Ermine Street, Winterton, between Scunthorpe and Hull, involving a grey coloured Peugeot 207 motor car.

A spokesperson said: “The vehicle was travelling north towards the A1077 when it left the road and overturned.”

No other car was involved and the dead girl has yet to be formally identified.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone who saw the vehicle travelling prior to the collision are asked to contact Humberside Police quoting log number 552 of 23.11.2016.