Teenage girl fights for life in hospital after East Yorkshire road smash

A teenage girl was in a critical condition in hospital today after a road collision in East Yorkshire.

The 13-year-old passenger was one of four people who suffered serious injuries in the crash, which took place close to the A166’s Full Sutton junction at about 4.45pm yesterday and involved a silver coloured Volvo V60 and a white Jaguar XF.

A Humberside Police spokesman today said the girl was in a “critical but stable” condition in hospital in Leeds.

The drivers of the Volvo and the Jaguar, women aged 49 and 66 respectively, were also seriously hurt along with a 39-year-old female passenger.

Three more passengers in the Volvo suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses are asked to contact Humberside Police on the force’s 101 number, quoting log reference 467 of December 11.