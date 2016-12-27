Teenage pedestrian seriously injured after being involved in collision in Bradford

A teenager suffered serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a car while crossing the road in Bradford.

The crash happened at around 11pm on Christmas Eve (Saturday), as the 19-year-old woman, from Bradford, was crossing Godwin Street.

Police said she was then involved in a collision with a silver Skoda Octavia car that was travelling towards Thornton Road.

The woman suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital.

She is today (Tuesday) in a stable condition and being treated.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was stopped at the scene and questioned by officers.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the movements of either the vehicle or the pedestrian prior to it is asked to contact PC 6536 Lajszczuk at the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support team on 101, quoting log 1624 of 24 December.