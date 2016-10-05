Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Doncaster

A 17 year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Doncaster involving two quad bikes and a car.

Police received reports that two quad bikes were riding along Sandringham Road in the Intake area of the town when one of the quad bikes was involved in a collision with a light-coloured or silver Peugeot 206 three-door car near to the junction with Evelyn Avenue.

The rider of the quad, a 35-year-old man, was thrown from the bike and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

South Yorkshire Police say the car failed to stop at the scene and the man remains in hospital in a critical condition following the incident at around 9.50pm on Sunday.

Sgt Steve Askham from the Serious Collisions Unit said: “We’re grateful to members of the local community who have thus far come forward with information about this collision and we are very keen to locate the car involved.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened on Sunday evening in this part of Intake, in particular the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to the collision.

“We have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder, who is currently on bail pending further enquiries.

“As this is an active criminal investigation, I can’t say much more but I urge anyone with information to come forward to help us understand what happened and why it happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 1307 of 2 October 2016.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote South Yorkshire Police Operation Pony.