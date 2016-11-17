Teenager attacked while jogging in woods

A teenager was attacked while jogging through woods in a robbery in Grimsby.

The attack happened in Weelsby Woods, Grimsby, at 10.30pm on Monday.

The 18-year-old victim man was jogging through the woods, when four unknown men jumped out on him close to Weelsby Woods Cafe.

They then assaulted him before stealing his grey iPhone 6S and a black Ted Baker wallet.

The victim sustained a graze to his forehead and bruising to his back.

The suspects are described as four men, all wearing black Adidas clothing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or can help identify the men involved should call 101 quoting log 704 of 14/11/16 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111