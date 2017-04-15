Search

Teenager in hospital following West Yorkshire car smash

A TEENAGER was being treated in hospital today after the car he was in struck a tree in the early hours of this morning.

The 19-year-old suffered serious injuries in the incident which saw a red VW Golf hit a tree in Barnsley Road, Flockton, at around 1am.

West Yorkshire Police said the man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers are asking any witnesses or anyone who saw the car in the moments before the crash to call 101 and refer to incident number 0115 of April 15.

