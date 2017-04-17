Teenager is killed in car crash near Doncaster

A teenager has died following a car crash in South Yorkshire this morning.

At 7am today (Monday) a silver Renault Clio and a white Renault Master van were involved in a collision in Doncaster Road in the village of Hickleton between Doncaster and Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that an 18-year-old man driving the Clio suffered fatal injuries and died. A 45-year-old man driving the van suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed this morning while emergency services responded to the incident but it has since been reopened.

Officers say they are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to the collision. Call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 263 of 17 April 2017.