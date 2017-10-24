Teenager 'punched in face when he refused to hand over cash'

A 14-year-old boy was punched in the face by another teenager on a Huddersfield street when he refused to give him his money.
It happened on Saturday October 14 on Chapel Hill, near the Suzuki garage.
The victim, who was walking with a friend, when he was approached by two male youths, one of whom threatened him and demanded money.
When he refused, he was assaulted, suffering a facial injury.
Both suspects fled empty handed.
The first suspect was described as white, 16 to 17-years-old, 5ft 10ins with light brown hair wearing a black top and black tracksuit bottoms.
The second suspect was black, 16 to 17-years-old and had black hair and had all black clothing.
Police are appealing for witnesses.