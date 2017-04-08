Teenager seriously injured when moped and car crashed near Doncaster

A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured when the moped he was riding collided with a car near Doncaster last night.

Police today issued an appeal for witnesses to the crash, which took place in the village of Edenthorpe at around 9.20pm.

It was reported that a red Volkswagen Jetta was driving along the A18 Thorne Road, away from Doncaster, when it was involved in a collision with the black moped.

The moped had been travelling in the opposite direction at the time of crash, which happened near the junction with Church Balk.

The 17-year-old boy currently remains in hospital, where his condition is described as stable.

A 41-year-old woman, who was driving the car, was not injured.

Any witnesses who saw the crash itself or either of the vehicles in the moments beforehand are asked to contact South Yorkshire Police.

Call 101, quoting incident number 1153 of 7 April 2017.