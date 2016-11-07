Teenagers hit by quad bike

Police are investigating reports that two teenage girls were hit by a quad bike in Barnsley resulting in one of them suffering a broken leg.

South Yorkshire Police say that at around 2pm on Friday October 28, officers were called to Barnsley Road at Goldthorpe where it is thought a man was riding a black and yellow coloured quad bike dangerously around the area before he hit the girls.

A 24-year-old man was interviewed by police in relation to the incident and has been released pending further enquiries.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have seen what happened, or who was in the area at the time. Call 101 quoting incident number 636 of 28 October.