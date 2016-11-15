Teenagers in brawl at Barnsley railway station

Teenagers were hurt after a brawl broke out in Barnsley.

Police said the fight, at Barnsley Interchange on Friday, happened at around 9pm and involved a group of teenage boys.

Several teenagers suffered minor injuries during the incident and police are now appealing for witnesses to the fight to come forward.

PC Beverley Frisby, investigating the incident, said: “The interchange is usually quite busy at that time on a Friday night and I’d like to ask anyone who saw what happened to contact us.

“One of the offenders is thought to have had a skateboard with him. If you saw what happened, or know who was involved, please call us on 101 quoting incident number 1092 of 12 November 2016.”