Temperatures to rise after brief freeze in Yorkshire

Milder weather is expected to sweep into the region from this morning after freezing temperatures hit Yorkshire yesterday.

Blankets of freezing fog and sub-zero temperatures affected parts of the country yesterday, but warmer weather is due to arrive today.

The Met Office issued a “yellow” fog warning for much of England yesterday, which said visibility could drop below 100 metres in some areas.

Its forecast is for a milder and breezier day in Yorkshire today with some bright or sunny spells developing, especially across the east of the region.

The maximum temperature forecast for Leeds today is 9C, dropping to 8C tomorrow and with a high of 6C expected on Sunday.

Tomorrow is set to be windy aross the region, with some bright spells in the east.

Rain is expected to move south overnight and The Met Office said that Sunday is expected to be colder with wintry showers, these confined to coastal areas on Monday. The maximum temperature forecast for Leeds on Monday is 3C with a high of 4C expected on Tuesday.