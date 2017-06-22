Terrified Sheffield shopkeepers 'barricaded themselves in' during mass brawl as shots rang out

Terrified shopkeepers barricaded themselves in as gunshots reportedly rang out during a fierce street battle between two rival gangs.

Business owners described how Spital Hill descended into mayhem in broad day light when violence erupted between a group of about 30 Kurdish and Somalian men.

Police at the scene of the alleged shooting in Spital Hill.

Eyewitnesses told how they feared for their safety as gangs came armed with weapons. In addition, one man is in hospital today with gunshot wounds amid reports that a gun was fired.

This latest incident happened just two days after a previous mass brawl in the same area in which a teenage boy was stabbed.

Khaidiga Mohamad, aged 58, told how two youths smashed the front window of her Al Hamdu clothes shop with hammers during the huge brawl.

She said: "They kept smashing the glass and shouted that they would get us closed down.

Mohammed Khan.

"We locked the door straight away and ran to the back. It was awful. We were scared they would get in and attack us."

Haji Lala, aged 34, who owns Spital Chippy next door, added: "I saw it all kicking off and ran to pull the shutters down.

"I could hear it all, it was terrifying. Everyone is scared."

He added: "People are saying it is to do with drug dealing and gangs wanting to own areas. We shouldn't have to put up with this."

Haji Lala in front of his shop.

Another shop worker across the road, who did not want to be identified, added: "We closed up and I went home. I was terrified."

The incident happened at 3pm yesterday and police said the altercation is believed to have been between groups of Kurdish and Somalian men.

A man was taken to hospital with suspected gunshot injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police closed off the road for a number of hours yesterday evening.

Khaidiga Mohamad with her damaged shop.

This latest disturbance comes after a 17-year-old boy was knifed in the back and legs during a previous clash on nearby Spital Lane at 6pm on Monday. Police said a number of those involved are reported to have had weapons.

Eyewitness Mohammed Khan, aged 38, of Darnall, said: "Some of them had bits of wood. I just froze when I saw it all happen. It was terrifying."

Two men, aged 27 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of affray and a number of weapons were seized.

