‘Testament to his character’: Lasting tribute to Leeds soldier shot in the face in Iraq

He suffered horrific injuries after being shot in the face by a sniper while serving his country overseas.

And now, nearly 10 years after returning home, Leeds war veteran Simon Brown is being immortalised in a series of sculptures showing the recovery stages of his skull over the last decade.

They have been created by one of the founders of the Help for Heroes charity, which has supported Mr Brown’s recovery since he returned to Leeds. The set of sculptures were made to coincide with the organisation’s 10th birthday.

Mr Brown, from Morley, served with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers when he was shot in the face by a sniper in Iraq in 2006.

The injuries were severe, and Simon has needed 25 operations since he returned.

Bryn Parry, the Help for Heroes co-founder and sculptor, said: “To have witnessed Simon’s progression through recovery since we first met in 2008 and seen first-hand his determination and positivity to overcome the trauma of his original injuries is very humbling.

29th June 2008. Iraq war veteran Corporal Simon Brown who unveiled the plaque bearing the names of servicemen that have been missing from the Morley War Memorial in Scatcherd Park.

“It is unbelievable and testament to his character that he has endured all the challenges he faced since his injury.”