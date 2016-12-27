Textiles specialist invests in the future with lasers

Technical textiles specialist Arville has installed a new laser flatbed cutting table at its fabrication plant in Bradford.

The five-figure investment marks the latest in a series of technology upgrades for the innovative manufacturer.

A recent £1m overhaul of Arville’s textile coating plant in Bury was completed earlier in the year, followed by the commissioning of an additional stenter line to increase capacity at the team’s Wetherby finishing plant.

The laser-guided CNC cutter will further improve the efficiency, speed and quality of Arville’s fabrication capabilities, the company says, reducing job times by up to 90 per cent in some cases.

Capable of cutting virtually any type of natural or man-made fabric into any shape, the equipment achieves greater precision with the ability to reproduce complex cutting work at the press of a button. The contactless method of cutting means that manual handling of fabric has been reduced to a minimum and, as the laser cuts without affecting surrounding fibres, it finishes with a stable edge eliminating fraying.

Andy Smith, spokesman for Arville, said: “In-built software enables cutting patterns to be nested for maximum efficiency, eliminating unnecessary fabric wastage and reducing costs.

“Electronic templates and cutting patterns can also be programmed, stored and easily recalled for the quick turnaround of future jobs, with minimal set-up time.

“It’s all part of our investment in the future and our commitment to providing a best-in- class approach to technical textile manufacturing, from design through to fabrication.”

Arville was established in 1954 and the firm has a customer base spanning over 50 countries worldwide. The company employs around 100 people.