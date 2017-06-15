Sheffield music star Jon McClure has said recording his band's new album made him "go a bit mental."

The Reverend and The Makers frontman decamped the band and relatives to Thailand to record new album The Death Of A King, but McClure says he was struggling by the end of the trip - and that it shows through in the group's new songs.

He said: "We loved the recording abroad thing after the last album - fives the albums a flavour of their own and so we thought we'd give Thailand a try, take the family and all that.

"I've been there before and Pete and Carl raved about Bang Saray so we took all the gang out there. Loads of us.

"It had finally got back to that big collective I'd always wanted to create.

"Having long since given up the notion of being number one, we resolved to just make tunes we liked. Ryan's missus played bass for a tune, the wives and kids sang backing vocals.

The cover of the band's new album.

"Being so far away from home and my family - Laura couldn't come as she was pregnant - meant I was starting to go a bit mental by the end.

"I kinda feel like some of that comes through in the tunes a bit too. I’m kind of off trying to recreate ‘Heavyweight Champion of the World’. I'm 35.

"I have a new set of concerns . I see the world in a different way now so I'm trying to be true to who I am today.”

Their sixth album, The Death Of A King, will be released on September 22.

The first song to be taken from the album, Too Tough To Die, is available now.

The album, the followup to the top 20 album Mirrors, was recorded at Karma Sound Studios, Thailand with additional recording at 2Fly Studios and 1984 Studios in Sheffield.

The video for Too Tough To Die is an extract from a film shot in Thailand and directed by Shaun James Grant and follows the band as they arrive in a remote fishing village to record and film. However things take an unexpected twist when on the day of arrival the controversial king of Thailand, Bhumibol Adulyadej, dies.

The band play two dates at Sheffield Academy on October 27 and 28. Reverend & The Makers play a sold out show at Don Valley Bowl (June 2nd) with Joe Carnell’s band, Milburn, before heading out on the following summer festivals: