The 20 cheapest destinations for a long-haul holiday (once you get there)

Tokyo has been named the best value destination for travel-lovers looking for a far-flung destination that won’t break the bank once they’re there,

The Japanese capital has the lowest prices for 10 tourist staples including the cost of a local lager and the price of a three course evening meal, according to findings from Post Office Travel Money.

Once thought to be one of the most expensive destinations for long-haul travellers, strong competition has led to plummeting prices in restaurants, bars and cafes in Tokyo.

Prices do not include the cost of accommodation or the price of airfares.