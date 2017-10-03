The Apprentice: Wakefield businesswoman Joanna determined to win over Lord Sugar

The search to find Lord Sugar’s next apprentice is about to begin.

And Joanna Jarjue is one of the 18 candidates who will compete to make him her business partner - and secure a £250,000 investment.

The 23-year-old, who grew up in the district, is the youngest contestant on this year’s show. But she is confident she is in with a shot of winning.

“This is a big opportunity,” she said. “People like Lord Sugar, and Claude [Littner] and Karren [Baroness Brady] are just absolute inspirations.

“I wouldn’t apply for something like this if I didn’t think I had a chance of winning.

“I have every intention of trying my hardest to do that.”

Miss Jarjue grew up on Wakefield’s Lupset estate.

She attended St Thomas a Becket secondary school, before studying at Pontefract New College and later reading Politics at Newcastle University.

In her youth, she was also a passionate member of Westgate Cheerleaders and performed at galas and competitions across the district.

Her former troupe members are among those who have given their support after finding out about her television stint.

“I really like the fact that I grew up somewhere where everybody knew everyone,” Miss Jarjue said.

“It’s different in my older life because I have lived in Newcastle and Manchester.

“But I’m really glad my early years were somewhere as real and homely as Wakefield.”

She added: “All I am hoping for is that, especially when people from Wakefield watch the show, they see some of the qualities that we have as a community."

The Apprentice starts tomorrow on BBC One at 9pm.