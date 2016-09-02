The bare necessities! Women’s Institute members from Leeds strip off for charity calendar

They’re the fearless ladies from Leeds who have most definitely got nudes for you.

More than 30 members of the Rhubarb & Custard Morley Women’s Institute have stripped off for a calendar to raise funds for a cancer charity.

They came up with the idea after a visit last year to Leeds Grand Theatre to see The Girls, the Gary Barlow-penned musical about the famous WI members from North Yorkshire who kickstarted a craze for the public appearing in saucy calendars.

The Leeds women, who range in age from mid-20s to mid-50s, unveiled their contribution to the genre at a launch event yesterday at Morley Town Hall.

And the good news for potential purchasers – not to mention the girls and their families and friends – is that the pictures have all been done in the best possible taste.

Morley WI president Rachael Kennedy, who is one of the stars of April’s page in the calendar, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I am so proud of everybody who took part.

“They all had their own special reasons for getting involved, whether that was knowing someone who has had cancer or, in some cases, wanting to give their self-confidence a bit of a boost.”

The calendar pictures were taken by WI member Kate Campbell, from Morley-based Campbell’s Photography.

She said: “It was a real privilege to photograph these brave ladies who all had their own reasons for taking part.

“They made it very easy for me as a photographer, we laughed together and sometimes cried. This truly inspiring experience will stay with me forever.”

It is hoped the venture will raise £10,000 for the Brain Tumour Research & Support charity, formerly known as Andrea’s Gift.

Charity manager Rachel Finlay said: “We are so impressed with the bravery of the WI ladies in Morley.

“We hope the calendar raises lots of much-needed funds to support our valuable work with brain tumour patients and their families.”

The calendars are priced £10 each and can be ordered by e-mailing morleywicalendarsales@hotmail.com.

They will also be on sale in the central atrium of the White Rose Shopping Centre tomorrow.

Launched last year, the Rhubarb & Custard Morley WI was given its unusual name as a nod to the town’s place in the so-called ‘rhubarb triangle’.