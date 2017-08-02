'The Ivy' in Harrogate to create more than 100 new jobs

The Ivy Collection restaurant is set to open in Harrogate this November, creating more than 100 new jobs in the town.

Replacing the Edinburgh Woolen Mill at the top end of Parliament Street in the town centre, The Ivy Collection will bring with it 125 new jobs.

The building will undergo refurbishment before opening as an all-day dining bar and restaurant, with a capacity to serve 135 diners inside, and another 48 on the garden roof terrace.

Rodney Prosper, General Manager of The Ivy Harrogate said: “We’re delighted to have chosen Harrogate as one of the very first Ivy Collection establishments outside of London.

"This location was handpicked and we are committed to investing in the Harrogate community with the employment of 125 people. We can’t wait to serve our classic British menu to guests.”

The brasserie will be overseen by Group Chef Director and Yorkshire man, Mark Askew, who previously stood as Executive Chef at Gordon Ramsay Holdings.