The mountain must come to McDougalls

AT 2,372 feet Ingleborough has long been famed as one of Yorkshire’s largest landmarks.

It is the second biggest mountain in the county and one of Yorkshire’s Three Peaks.

But now it has a new role - as a model for cakes. Bakers in the county are being invited to make a culinary creation in the shape of Ingleborough.

The contest - timed to mark the launch of BBC1’s Great British Bake Off - is being run by Country Harvest food and gift shop which looks out onto Ingleborough.

Contestants are invited to bring along their mountain-shaped cake to the shop on Saturday September 27 with £100 at stake.

The business is also planning an online competition where people are invited to email a photograph of their Ingleborough cake, or send it via Facebook or Twitter. The winner, who will be chosen by an expert panel at their Ingleborough Bake Off in September, will receive an afternoon tea for two at Country Harvest.

Shop manager Steve West said: “Our customers are always complimenting us on our cakes in the coffee shop which looks out at Ingleborough. So it made sense to have a baking competition inspired by the peak which can be

seen from miles around.

“Most of the team at Country Harvest love Great British Bake Off so we thought this would be a bit of fun where our customers could get involved.”

All pictures for the competition, sponsored by Wessex Mill Flours, must be received by Friday, September 16 and if you wish to take part in the Ingleborough Bake Off register your name in store, ring 015242 42223 or email suecountryharvest@gmail.com.