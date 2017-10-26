The night late rock 'n' roller Fats Domino was rushed to hospital in Sheffield after his last ever gig

As tributes pour in for rock and roll legend Fats Domino, who has died at the age of 89, did you know that his last ever touring gig was in Sheffield - and it ended with him being rushed to hospital.

It was in May 1995 that a date alongside fellow rock and roll icons Chuck Berry and Little Richard at Sheffield Arena ended in the Blueberry Hill and Ain't That A Shame star being taken to the city's Northern General Hospital.

One of the singer's gimmicks was the piano push - at the end of his performance he would push his grand piano across the stage with his stomach.

But when the New Orleans-born musician tried his trademark routine, the move proved too much for him and he ended up being admitted to the city's NGH with breathing problems.

A statement issued at the time, from his promoter, Jennie Halsall, said: "Towards the end of his set he started to feel very unwell and he knew that something was wrong.

"Doctors confirmed that Fats had a serious infection and he has been told that he must rest.

The Northen General Hospital, where Fats Domino was admitted for breathing problems in 1995.

"They have given him strict instructions not to perform live until his condition improves or it will severely damage his health."

Ron Little, spokesman for the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, said: "He was given a full medical check and it was clear he was pretty tired.''

After his health scare, the singer transferred to a local hotel to rest - but it was to be the end of his touring career - and it came in the same week 22 years ago that he learned that his sister had died.

He would not tour again, restricting his live appearances to his home city and he refused to travel to Cleveland, Ohio, for his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and even declined a White House invitation from Bill Clinton to receive a National Medal of Arts in 1998.

Rock and roll legend Fats Domino, who has died aged 89. (Photo: PA).

Born Antoine Domino, he sold millions of records during his career, outstripping every Fifties contemporary except Elvis Presley.

His million-selling debut single, The Fat Man, is credited by some as the first ever rock and roll record.

An official from New Orleans coroner's office confirmed the death, which was earlier announced by Domino's daughter to a local television station yesterday.