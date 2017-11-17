The Queen and Prince Philip: Platinum Anniversary tribute in your weekend The Yorkshire Post

FROM the black and white photographs taken on their wedding day 70 years ago to the gloriously technicolor pictures of more recent times, The Yorkshire Post’s pictorial tribute to the Queen and Prince Philip ahead of their Platinum Wedding Anniversary speak volumes about a Royal couple like no other.

Make sure to pick up this weekend's edition of The Yorkshire Post for a four-page pictorial tribute to the Royal couple.

Pick up this weekend's edition of The Yorkshire Post for a four-page pictorial tribute to the Royal couple.

As young newlyweds, they led the country as it recovered from the devastation inflicted by the Second World War.

Their stoicism was a reassuring presence in the age of deference – and global insecurity. Now, in less formal times, their quiet leadership and presence helps to unite a vibrant country that has never been more divided politically.



Yet it is testament to a very special relationship – the Duke of Edinburgh remains a constant source of strength to Her Majesty and vice-versa – that they have never been more popular.

Their devotion to duty is only matched by their devotion to each other, and their wedding vows of November 1947.