The Queen hails new bridge as an ‘extraordinary achievement’

THE Queen has officially opened the “breathtaking” new Queensferry Crossing, hailing the bridge as an “extraordinary achievement”.

She returned to the Firth of Forth to formally open the new structure 53 years after opening the neighbouring Forth Road Bridge.

The Queen opens the new bridge across the Firth of Forth.

As well as being a “breathtaking sight”, she said the new bridge would be an “important link” between the Lothians and Fife, in addition to the Forth road and rail bridges.

She said: “The three magnificent structures we see here span three centuries, are all feats of modern engineering and a tribute to the vision and remarkable skill of those who designed and built them.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the monarch: “Your Majesty, we are honoured that you are here with us today.

“You, supported by the Duke of Edinburgh, have been at the centre of many key moments in Scotland’s national life. We are delighted that you are also at this one.

“On the day that your great-grandfather opened the original Forth Bridge in 1890, he declared it as a ‘wonder of the age’.

“When you opened the Forth Road Bridge in 1964, you said that it showed Scotland’s determination to ‘remain among the leaders in all branches of technology’.

“Today, this magnificent Queensferry Crossing takes its own place as a modern marvel.”

Ms Sturgeon also addressed the crowd, saying the creation of the bridge was an “outstanding achievement” as she thanked those involved in the project.

She told them: “The nation’s heart is bursting with pride at what you have achieved.”

Earlier, hundreds of spectators watched as the Queen formally opened the bridge by cutting a ribbon on the south side.

She was accompanied by Philip on his first official appearance alongside her since retiring from solo royal engagements last month and the royal couple met Ms Sturgeon, constructors’ representatives and local officials.

On Monday of last week, the 1.7-mile crossing was illuminated by a night-time light show to reflect the symbolic handover from contractors to the Scottish Government.