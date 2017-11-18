The Saturday interview: Paloma Faith

Most singers prefer not to talk about politics. Not Paloma Faith. She talks to Duncan Seaman about Brexit, the disenfranchised and why motherhood has changed her world view forever

Few British singers have dissected matters of the heart over the course of the past decade with quite the aplomb of Paloma Faith. In hits such as New York, Picking Up The Pieces, Can’t Rely on You and Only Love Can Hurt Like This she marked herself out as a singer for whom romance often carried a powerful sting.

Platinum sales of her albums Do You Want The Truth or Something Beautiful, Fall To Grace and A Perfect Contradiction suggested many music lovers in the UK felt the same. On her new album, The Architect, however, the 36-year-old has averted her view outwards.

“It was partly because I felt a little bit disconcerted about music in general,” she explains. “The music I was raised with was very much an observation of the current climate that it was written in. My mum was young in the 60s and 70s and people used to sing about everything then. I feel like that’s something that’s died out and it’s a shame because it’s really important to be aware of the world you live in as well. I feel particularly at this moment in time it’s even more important because it feels like there’s something in the water that doesn’t feel quite right.”

Being pregnant with her first child while writing the songs also made her reflective, she says. “Thinking about what am I going to teach this person I’m bringing into the world and what’s important, how can this child make the world better and feel a sense of responsibility not for themselves but for other people, because I feel like we’ve had a massive demise in community.

“Basically I was thinking about qualities that I would want to pass on, like empathy and kindness and understanding and an awareness of oneself within a bigger picture.”

The arresting video for Faith’s recent top 40 hit Crybaby depicted a closely controlled society that dealt harshly with signs of emotional vulnerability. The singer feels the world would be a better place if men, in particular, allowed themselves to be more in touch with both their own feelings and those of others.

“Once you’re in touch with your own emotions you start being able to look outwards and put yourself in other people’s shoes. It’s not a political record but it does blow over into it because in politics it feels like people are detached from how what they do affects the individual.”

Another track features The Guardian commentator Owen Jones talking about the politics of hope and a third, Guilty, is written from the perspective of a Leave voter in last year’s EU referendum who has come to regret the choice they made. Like many, Faith admits to feeling shocked by the result in favour of Brexit.

“It’s one of those things where you surround yourself with like-minded people and maybe exist in a bubble. You assume everyone thinks like you, but then when you listen to the voices of people that you haven’t spoken to, those voices which were loud on that day.

“I don’t think people were necessarily voting specifically for Leave, I think people were voting to say ‘We’re here’. A lot of them felt ignored people, they wanted their existence to be made apparent and collectively they did.”

In March Faith will take the album on the road. The tour begins at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, a city with which she feels an affinity. After leaving school in north London, she studied for a degree at the Northern School of Contemporary Dance in Chapeltown.

“It feels like a really important part of my growth as a person because I spent three-and-a-half years there studying between the age of 18 and 21 when you’re really turning into an adult,” she says. “I feel a strong bond to the city. I’ve got loads of friends there as well.”

Faith’s experiences of the Northern School may have turned her away from a career in dancing – she says at one point pointedly: “It upset me because I would probably have been a dancer if they’d been a bit nicer to me, I think I was good enough to be as well but they just beat it out of me pretty much” – nonetheless she did forge a friendship with fellow future pop star Ricky Wilson while they both worked at Milo bar in Leeds city centre. She recalls “bumping into him” when she was first trying to establish herself in music “and we stayed in touch from then”. In 2015 they sat next to each other in judges’ chairs on TV talent show The Voice.

The same year Faith picked up her first Brit Award, for British Female Solo Artist. In her acceptance speech she remarked that it had been “a long time coming”, yet it seems the award doesn’t occupy a special place in her home.

“It was the symbol of the award that was important to me rather than the award itself,” she explains. “It doesn’t have pride of place; it’s actually in a box still somewhere in amongst all my storage, suitcases and stuff, because I’m not really the type of person to have lots of boastful things, I just don’t like it, it makes me feel uncomfortable having pictures of myself or things I’ve achieved on the wall at home.

“But it was really important to me to win at and know that I’ve got it because sometimes you feel in life – and I know loads of people do, my Mum did as a teacher in Hackney for 45 years, people just work and work and work and they do such great things, much greater than mine, like doctors and nurses and teachers and people who run the postal service and people who drive the transport and they never really get acknowledged for all the graft they put in, my mum left education and there wasn’t even a goodbye card after 45 years of service – and I just felt it was really symbolic to me to win that award because I come from a long line of family that is predominantly working class that hadn’t been acknowledged.

"That’s why I wanted to say thank you to the people who set the tables, who clear up at the end of the night, who did the lights. I said that in my speech then the next morning when I went to the airport somebody in security said, ‘Thanks for giving us your award’ and it meant so much for me because of that. It represented a long line of my association with people who weren’t acknowledged.”

Today Faith finds herself trying to balance family life with the demands of the music industry. She thinks it will take time.

“I think when children grow up a bit they become a bit more robust but mine is still only a little baby and my child doesn’t understand why I’m leaving or just feels hard done by if I’m not there so I’m trying to always be there as much as I can when the baby’s awake, which is only for 12 hours a day.”

It is a juggle, she says, but she hopes it will work out. “I’d hate to have a child that doesn’t know me or resents me because I wasn’t there.”

Paloma Faith’s new album The Architect is out now. She plays First Direct Arena, Leeds on March 2. 0844 248 1585, firstdirectarena.com