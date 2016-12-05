The Stone Roses announce two Leeds dates for 2017

Legendary band The Stone Roses have announced two gig dates in Leeds for 2017.

The band behind hits including Fool's Gold and I Wanna Be Adored has announced two shows in Leeds at the First Direct Arena.

The news comes just hours after teasing Stone Roses posters appeared in Leeds today: http://yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/cryptic-poster-for-the-stone-roses-appears-in-leeds-1-8274931

The band will play in Leeds on Tuesday 20th & Wednesday 21st June 2017.

Tickets will be on sale on December 9 - tickets will be available here: http://www.gigsandtours.com/tour/the-stone-roses/