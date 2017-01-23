The week ahead in Westminster

After much anticipation, this week will finally see the long-awaited Supreme Court ruling on whether or not MPs should be given a vote on triggering Article 50.

It is widely expected that the judges will uphold the High Court decision that Parliament should have a say, in which case a statement from the Government is likely to follow.

There is a suggestion that ministers will look to make a speedy change to the order of business in the Commons, to allow them bring forward a Bill at the earliest possible opportunity.

And this legislation is expected to be short - potentially just one line - to minimise the possibility of amendments and delays.

As a result, the Labour party leadership is likely to come under pressure to clarify its stance on triggering Article 50, following reports that up to 80 MPs are prepared to vote against the Bill.

And there will be a fair amount of attention on the Lords, after peers faced warnings from the Government not to attempt to overturn the will of the people.

Brexit drama aside, however, the week will be as follows:

Monday January 23

Business kicks off at 2.30pm with questions to the Home Secretary.

This will be followed by the second reading of the Local Government Finance Bill - a piece of legislation that would enable local authorities to retain 100 per cent of the money raised through business rates.

While these proposals have been welcomed by a number of councils, there are concerns that accompanying plans to phase out central government core grants would result in big cuts to some local authority budgets.

BEIS Secretary Greg Clarke will also publish his long-awaited Industrial Strategy Green Paper today - a policy designed to boost high skilled, high paid jobs and opportunities across the country. This will include an announcement of a cash boost of £556 million for projects across the North.

Outside the Commons there will be a Westminster Hall debate on the banning of non-recyclable and non-compostable packaging led by the Tory MP David Mackintosh, while the Communities and Local Government Select Committee will be taking evidence on the state of adult social care.

The day ends with an adjournment debate on sex and relationship education, which influential MPs from all parties have argued should be mandatory in all schools.

Tuesday January 24

MPs will gather at 11.30am for questions to the Secretary of State for Justice.

This will be followed by the first reading of Chris Philp's ten minute rule motion on industrial action, which is understood to be calling for a ban on "disproportionate" action following the recent disruption caused by Southern Rail strikes.

MPs will then debate the Wales Bill, which introduces measures to devolve further powers to the Welsh Assembly and the Welsh Ministers. This has been going through a process called "ping pong" between the two chambers, as MP scrutinise amendments made in the Lords.

At some point, there will be an announcement by the Supreme Court, possibly followed by a ministerial statement to the House by Brexit Secretary David Davis.

Meanwhile the Health select committee will be grilling Secretary of State Jeremy Hunt over the effect of Brexit on health and social care, and over in Westminster Hall MPs will debate animal welfare standards in farming after the UK leaves the EU.

Wednesday January 25

The Commons meets at 11.30am for questions to the Secretary of State for Wales.

This will be followed by PMQs, which is likely to see more reaction to Tuesday's Supreme Court ruling.

The afternoon will be dominated by opposition debates on prisons and the impact of changes to Employment and Support Allowance and universal credit. Details are still to be announced, but it is likely that the prisons debate will center around concerns about staffing, violence and suicide rates among inmates.

In Westminster Hall, the Labour MP Chris Bryan will lead a debate on plans for the restoration of Westminster Palace. He has repeatedly expressed his frustration at the Government's failure to hold a full debate on recommendations made by a joint committee of peers and MPs last summer, and warned of the increasing risk of fire and cost to the public purse caused by delays.

And also outside the Chamber, the Home Affairs select committee will be speaking to representatives of the freight and haulage industries about the possible impact of Brexit on their businesses.

Thursday January 26

Today's business begins at the usual early time of 9.30am with questions to the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union.

Then comes the weekly exchange between the Leader and Shadow Leader of the House, followed by backbench debates on the pubs code adjudicator - led by Leeds MP Greg Mulholland - and access to breast cancer drugs.

The only select committee meeting today is International Development, where MPs will be asking about DfID's work on education in relation to UN sustainable development goals.

Meanwhile, over in the Lords about the impact of Brexit on the rights of EU citizens living in the UK, and Britain's future relationship with the UN and US.

The day will draw to a close with an adjournment debate to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of conservation areas.

Friday January 27

Top of the list for this Friday's reading of private members bills is Bob Blackman's Homelessness Reduction Bill. The legislation aims to improve the support available for people affected by homelessness, and has already secured the backing of the Government after DCLG Secretary Sajid Javid pledged an additional £48 million funding to help councils tackle the issue in their local area.

This will be followed by a reading of Lucy Allan's Counter-Terrorism and Security Act 2015 Bill. This would repeal provisions introduced by the 2015 Act that require teachers, carers and responsible adults to report signs of extremism or radicalisation amongst children in primary school, nursery school or other pre-school educational settings.

The week finishes with a debate about the decline in women attending cervical cancer screenings, led by the Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff.