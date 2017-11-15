The weirdest requests made at these Travelodges in York

Have your say

York has been revealed as a hotspot for bizarre requests among hotel guests.

Budget chain Travelodge has released a list of 10 of the strangest queries they have had from customers in their York hotels.

The requests were made to staff in the York Central, Micklegate, Layerthorpe, Hull Road and Tadcaster sites.

Many of them came from visitors attending the city's popular races, while others were from business travellers.

- Can you make a hat out of the bed runner for me to wear to the races?

- Can you dress up as Vikings for when we arrive?

- Can you dress up as Elsa and Anna from Frozen to surprise my children?

- Can you fill my bath with honey?

- Can you take notes in my next meeting?

- Can you attend a meeting on my behalf? I don’t like the client

- Will you help me with a board report for this afternoon?

- Can you dog-sit my German shepherd this evening?

- Can I borrow your trousers?

- Can you try on an outfit I am wearing to the races? I want to see what it looks like

Another race-goer at York's Layerthorpe Travelodge asked the manager if she could use one of the bed runners in her bedroom to make a hat for the race meeting.

While a guest at the Halifax hotel asked a member of staff to pretend to be their chauffeur for the day to help impress their business clients.

At the Hull Central site, a bride-to-be wanted staff to sew Swarovski crystals into her wedding dress.