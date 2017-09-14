The Yorkshire Post says: A fair hearing - In defence of BBC's Nick Robinson after Huddersfield MP's personal attack

Nick robinson is one of the foremost broadcasters of his generation.

Huddersfield MP claims Today programme is being 'destroyed' by presenters Sarah Sands and Nick Robinson

Formerly the BBC’s political editor, he’s made a smooth transition to the agenda-setting Today programme on Radio 4 after covering the 2015 election while undergoing treatment for cancer.

As such, the claim from Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman that Mr Robinson, and his editor Sarah Sands, is destroying this redoubtable current affairs programme should not pass without further comment.

Just because a MP dislikes a certain presenter does not mean that this view is universally shared by listeners.

Quite the opposite. At a time when politicians from all parties seem increasingly incapable of answering pertinent questions, whether it be in Parliament, public forums or on the election trail, it’s even more important that a free media holds such figures to account. If Mr Robinson is getting under their skin, he should be congratulated rather than ridiculed.