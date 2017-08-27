The Yorkshire Post Says: A Hull of a result

HOW fitting that the craft and creativity that is transforming Hull, and perceptions about the East Yorkshire city, during its stint as 2017 City of Culture should help to inspire Hull FC to successfully defend rugby league’s Challenge Cup following a bruising victory over Wigan at Wembley.

Even though Hull was synonymous with rugby league (and John Prescott) before its year in the national spotlight, these successes – on a national stage – help to maintain the economic resurgence that is continuing to gather pace on the banks of the Humber.

If industrial cities are to become even more attractive propositions to private sector investors, a strong sporting and cultural offering is essential if areas like Hull are to become a magnet for young talent, whether it is people who grew up in the area and considering relocating to, say, London, or those go-getters who could be persuaded to move to a city that is clearly going places on and off the field of play.