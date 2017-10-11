The Yorkshire Post says: A true national hero at 80 - they don't make 'em like Sir Bobby Charlton any more

EVEN if England’s footballers do exceed expectations in next summer’s World Cup, they will struggle to surpass the success, and sportsmanship, shown by 1966 hero Sir Bobby Charlton who is 80 today.

A genuine working-class hero whose financial worth would, frankly, be priceless in today’s game where mediocrity is rewarded by the million, he, and other players from his golden generation, played for a genuine love of the game. It showed.

Sir Bobby Charlton

A genius on the pitch, and a gentleman off it, Sir Bobby’s values were shaped by his headmaster who dropped players from the school sports day for using bad language. His legacy, and that of his older brother Jack, is summed up by their younger sibling Tommy from South Yorkshire.

Asked why he, too, had not become a footballer, he replied: “Well, Bobby, you know, trying to follow you and Jack, it would have been a bit much.” It’s a fair point, as time has proven. Happy birthday Sir Bobby.