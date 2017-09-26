The Yorkshire Post Says: Angela Merkel's challenge is a worrying rise in nationalism

Angela Merkel didn’t attempt to sugar-coat her victory in Germany’s national election.

Despite winning a fourth term in office, the German chancellor told supporters that she had hoped for a “better result”, after her conservatives suffered their worst result in almost 70 years.

The story of the election is the rise of Germany’s right-wing, nationalist AfD party which enjoyed an historic surge in support, winning its first parliamentary seats. The anti-Islam AfD is now the third biggest party in Germany, having capitalised on a backlash over Mrs Merkel’s decision to open the borders to undocumented migrants and refugees in 2015.

Its success has shocked Germany’s political establishment and highlights, yet again, the simmering fear and discontent felt by many voters not only in Europe, but beyond.

We live in a globalised world, whether we like it or not, and harking back to an idealised past is fraught with danger – and no country is more acutely aware of this than Germany.

There is a gulf of difference between being proud of your country and the kind of fervent nationalism now rearing its ugly head. Any political party that targets a particular group based on its religion or ethnicity must be utterly rejected without compunction.

“We live in stormy times,” said Mrs Merkel after election and she isn’t wrong. Her pro-European stance may be at odds with Britain’s and there will doubtless be further clashes over Brexit in the coming months. Nevertheless, the world needs more leaders like Mrs Merkel, and the quiet authority and stability she embodies, not fewer.