The Yorkshire Post Says: Carnival highlights success of solidarity

Britain has a long history of being a liberal and tolerant country even if, at times, this has been sorely tested. So it is heartening that England is viewed as a more open and tolerant country than it has been in the past, according to the Fear and Hope 2017 report, published by the Hope Not Hate advocacy group.

However, this same study also highlights that attitudes towards race, faith and identity have become increasingly polarised during the past six years. These divisions were exposed in the wake of last year’s EU Referendum since when attitudes on both sides have showed little sign of softening with Brexit continuing to divide opinion.

Even more worrying is the suggestion that a quarter of English people believe Islam is a dangerous religion that incites violence, with older generations more prone to Islamophobia. There are those who would seek to capitalise on such fears and they must be resisted. We saw togetherness and solidarity among people from all walks of life and religious backgrounds in the aftermath of the dreadful attacks in Manchester and London, and it was in evidence once again at the Leeds West Indian Carnival on Monday.

This festival, celebrating its 50th anniversary, was born out of a desire to give the black community a voice at a time of racial tension. It has since evolved into something far bigger and among the tens of thousands that witnessed this year’s colourful spectacle were people of all race, creeds and colour.

Such simple togetherness not only exemplifies the best of British values, it is a shining example to the rest of the world, and one we must not forget.